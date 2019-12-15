CANANDAIGUA — A move by Canandaigua City Council prompted the Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning and Environmental Quality Committee to discuss the makeup of the Industrial Development Agency.
At Monday’s Planning and EQ meeting, county Economic Development Director Mike Manikowski handed out copies of a resolution introduced and tabled by Canandaigua City Council Dec. 5. The motion requests the Board of Supervisors to change the appointment process for the seven members of the Ontario County IDA Board of Directors to include a person that represents the city of Canandaigua.
The seven IDA board members currently represent the following areas: agriculture and food; manufacturing; health and medical; financial services; information technology and communications; organized labor; and the trades and local government sectors of the economy. The IDA’s local government member is Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan.
Manikowski said while the motion was tabled, it likely will come up for a vote in January. He argued in favor of keeping the seven sectors represented on the board, saying it has worked well. Gallahan agreed, urging that the current makeup be maintained. Others noted that giving the city a seat would open the board up to requests from the city of Geneva and villages and towns for a seat.
The IDA’s agriculture and food sector seat is being vacated by Laura Pedersen of Pedersen Farms.