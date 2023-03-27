CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County leaders and the sheriff’s office are seeking proposals from qualified public safety professionals to oversee a countywide threat assessment team.
The Ontario Community Advisory Team, known by the acronym OCAT, will serve as the county’s lead agency in community-based intervention approaches to mitigate and manage threats of domestic terrorism and acts of targeted violence.
“Our goal is to prevent acts of domestic terrorism and targeted violence in our community,” said Todd Campbell, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “We envision OCAT to work as a collaborative team of representatives from area law enforcement, businesses, schools, and places of worship who will meet regularly to assess and manage potentially threatening cases.”
The county has released a request for proposals to identify a qualified individual or agency to serve in an advisory role to OCAT. The county purchasing department is accepting responses until April 14.
The advisor will be charged with establishing OCAT, facilitating the organization’s meetings, coordinating training for team members, and creating a public awareness campaign.
“An integral component of the OCAT advisory role will be to inform and educate the public about OCAT, its important mission, and how and when to contact OCAT,” Campbell said.
The advisor will report to the sheriff’s office and the “Campbell Commission,” a local panel with a long history of addressing criminal justice issues in the county.
The formation of OCAT was called for in the county’s domestic terrorism prevention plan, which was adopted in December by the Board of Supervisors. The plan is often referred to as Ontario County’s EO18 Plan for its connection to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 18, which calls for all counties to develop domestic terrorism prevention plans.
The order came last May following the shooting deaths of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.
The Campbell Commission, as the lead agency for developing the executive order in the county, emphasized a desire for OCAT to work with local mental health and other highly skilled professionals when a threat is identified.
“Our vision is for OCAT to be in the position to first and foremost avert a tragedy,” Campbell said. “We also want OCAT to be connected to critical support resources so appropriate steps can be taken to guide individuals who may be struggling away from a path of violence toward a healthy and safe return to society.”
Campbell anticipates the advisor to be in place by June. The first formal OCAT meeting will be held later in the year.