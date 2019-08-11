CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has been authorized by the state to impose a five-cent fee on paper bags, but only if the Board of Supervisors votes to opt into the fee.
The board’s Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will consider a motion Monday to oppose the paper bag fee and opt out of the fee. If approved, the motion would go to the full board for a final vote.
The new state budget banned the use of plastic bags as of March 1, 2020. The budget also authorized local governments to impose a five-cent fee on paper bags to further encourage the use of reusable bag options. But the local governmental body must opt into the fee.
The state law allows the counties to keep two cents of the five-cent fee per bag to use to provide reusable bags for low income people. The remaining three cents goes into the state ‘s Environmental Protection Fund.
But the motion before the committee Monday states no additional funding will be provided to the county to implement this program and the board recognizes the environmental benefits of using paper bags instead of plastic bags.
“In accordance with the reduction and reuse goals of the county’s Local Solid Waste Management Plan, the county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management has distributed and will continue to distribute, reusable bags at various public education and outreach events.’’
The motion states the board “does not wish to increase the cost of living for residents of the county and will continue to support and promote the use of reusable bags through various other means.’’
In other action, the committee will consider authorizing a $10,000 contract with the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council and the city of Canandaigua to provide Canandaigua Lake and tributary water quality monitoring. If approved, it would be the sixth consecutive year the program will take place.
Lake sampling will occur on a monthly basis from May through October at six locations, two in the middle of the lake and four near shoreline locations.
The committee will also consider a motion authorizing the submission of a grant application to the state Office of Community Renewal for block grant funding to help fund the proposed expansion of operations by Z-Axis Inc. of Phelps.
