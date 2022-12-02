Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.