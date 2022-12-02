CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials said work on the county 911 system was being done after it went down Friday afternoon.
In a brief news release, officials said all 911 calls were being forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. People calling 911 and getting Monroe County are being asked to tell the dispatcher immediately that they are calling from Ontario County.
The Ontario County sheriff's office administrative line at 585-394-4560 was working Friday afternoon, as was texting to 911.
People with a true emergency are still advised to call 911 first.