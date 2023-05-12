CANANDAIGUA — Due to staffing levels, Ontario County officials have announced a temporary adjustment of hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 20 Ontario St.
Effective May 15, the hours of operation area 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Hours for specific DMV services will be available as follows:
• Commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing will be conducted Monday through Thursday until 1 p.m.
• Enhanced driver’s license (EDL) and REAL ID license upgrades Monday through Friday, except between noon and 1:30 pm.
• Auto dealer service Monday through Thursday at the start of business until 11 a.m., with afternoon hours of 2-3:30 p.m.; and Friday from the start of business until 11 a.m.
“This is a temporary adjustment of hours as the department manages current staffing levels,” Assistant Deputy Clerk Tracy Shaw said. “We anticipate all regular DMV hours will resume as quickly as possible.”