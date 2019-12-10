CANANDAIGUA — The Board of Supervisors may look at banning Ontario County from buying Styrofoam or polystyrene products.
The board’s Planning & Environmental Quality Committee was told Monday that a group called Citizens Campaign for the Environment, which is based in the town of Canandaigua, is proposing a county ban on the sale and use of Styrofoam products. Carla Jordan, the county’s director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said some counties have passed such bans.
“We will look at it, starting with looking at our purchasing policy and seeing what departments use polystyrene products,” she said.
Mike Manikowski, the county’s economic development director, urged the committee to talk to officials at Pactiv, a Canandaigua company that specializes in disposable food packaging.
“They are doing research on how to make polystyrene more biodegradable,” Manikowski reported.
Also Monday:
LANDFILL — Amy Dill, an engineer for Casella Waste Systems, the outfit that operates the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca, said construction of the fourth of eight new solid-waste cells has been completed and awaits DEC approval before trash is accepted. Dill said that may come in late January or early February.
Dill also reported that all new methane-collecting wells are now online and using a technology resulting in the collection of more gas than before. The new technology was recommended by SCS Engineers, the county’s consultant on matters related to landfill odor.
TIRE RECYCLING — The committee approved a recommendation to extend a contract with the county Soil & Water Conservation District for the recycling of used agricultural tires. The district contracts with Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls to shred the tires for use as liner material at the landfill. The county has enough money in the contract budget to extend the agreement for all of 2020 at no extra cost.
The motion will go to the full board for a final vote