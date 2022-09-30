CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County ATHENA steering committee announced Thursday that eight women have been nominated for the ATHENA Leadership Award and three women are vying for the ATHENA Young Professional Award.
First introduced in 1982, ATHENA Leadership Awards highlight individuals across professional sectors who excel in their professions, give back to their communities and actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential. The individuals nominated this year exemplify the ATHENA Leadership Model that features the Eight Principles of Enlightened Leadership: Live Authentically, Learn Constantly, Build Relationships, Foster Collaboration, Act Courageously, Advocate Fiercely, Give Back and Celebrate.
This year’s ATHENA Leadership Award Nominees are:
• Mary Beer, RN, MPH, Public Health director, Ontario County.
• Alyssa Belasco, executive director, New York Kitchen.
• Tracey Dello Stritto, executive director, Partnership for Ontario County.
• Diane Hayton, RN, director of Nursing for Long-Term Care, UR Medicine Thompson Health.
• Michelle Pedzich, SVP, chief human resource officer, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust.
• Pamela Rhodes, officer and pastor, The Salvation Army, Canandaigua.
• Kimberly Sandic, program manager, National Sales Operations, Marsh McLennan Agency.
• Suzanne B. Underhill, executive director, Light Hill-Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
This year’s ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award Nominees are:
• Andrea Brown, assistant director of Student Life, Finger Lakes Community College.
• Tara Rago, VP, branch manager, Lyons National Bank.
• Caroline Wenzel Chapman, director of Communications & Advisement, Canandaigua City School District.
Nominees, their colleagues, friends and family, and community leaders will gather to find out this year’s recipients Nov. 18 at Finger Lakes Community College. The program begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner, a large silent auction, a media presentation featuring this year’s ATHENA Award nominees, and the announcement of this year’s recipients.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday (Oct. 5) at 9 a.m. at OntarioCountyATHENA.com.
The program is made possible with support from founding sponsor Randall Farnsworth Auto Group, the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce, and Professional Women of the Finger Lakes. Other major investors include Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Constellation Brands, Five Star Bank, LeChase, Fuller Funeral Home Inc., URMedicine Thompson Health, Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP, Canandaigua Insurance Agency, Morrell Builders, Chrisanntha Construction Corp., F.G. Rayburn Mason Contractors, Reliant Credit Union, Lyons National Bank, Wegmans, The Friend Team, and Finger Lakes Community College.