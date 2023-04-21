Ontario County is holding an online real estate auction for county properties in foreclosure.
The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, began at noon April 18 and will continue until 10 a.m. May 2.
There are close to 20 residential, commercial, and vacant lots up for auction for this online-only event. Among them a two-story house with a two-car attached garage on Beane Pole Circle in the town of Farmington.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help Ontario County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status.
“The online-only platform affords interested bidder’s the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world,” said RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “More eyes on the properties increases the bidding and generates revenue for the county to help keep taxes down for all county residences.”
To participate, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to both are on the Auctions International website.
Packets must be received by 4 p.m. April 28 or you will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.
For further information and links to the full property list, including detailed descriptions and photographs of each, visit www.OntarioCountyAuctions.com and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.