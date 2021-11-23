CANANDAIGUA — At this time last year, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors had approved a 2021 budget that slashed spending by more than $17 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While there is some normalcy in the 2022 budget that was approved Thursday by the board, county officials are hesitant to say they are out of the woods.
“This year is a very different ballgame than last year, but given the increase in (Covid) numbers across the region and state recently, there is still much uncertainty as we look forward to next year,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said.
Overall spending in next year’s budget is approximately $256 million, an increase of nearly 14% from the current $223 million budget. Spending in 2022 is about 6.5% above the 2020 level of approximately $240.5 million.
Last year’s historic budget cut, which came after a large drop in sales-tax revenue due to Covid, was accomplished largely by slashing salary costs. That included a retirement incentive taken by more than 50 longtime county employees.
In another cost-cutting measure last year, county department heads were asked to reduce their operating expenses by at least 5%. Officials said that was not easy, considering the county’s population continues to grow.
City of Canandaigua Supervisor David Baker, the board’s budget officer, said the population trend continues.
“Ontario County remains one of the few growing communities in New York state,” he said. “While this is a positive trend, a growing community also means a growing need for services, and many of the programs mandated by the state and federal governments are unfunded or underfunded.”
The 2022 tax levy is approximately $67 million, a 4.7% increase over the current levy of about $63.9 million. Baker said that means the county will not be in compliance with the state-imposed tax cap, even though the tax rate will stay at $6.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“While this may put some funding for the Raise the Age initiative and other state programs at risk, it is the correct action to take for our county,” he said.
While other revenues — sales tax, occupancy tax and state aid are among them — are projected to be 25% higher and back to pre-pandemic levels, Baker said the state has continued its practice of diverting county sales tax revenue to cover state expenses. Specifically, that will be in the form of the Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program and to create the Fiscally Distressed Hospital and Nursing Home Pool.
In addition, the county is using about $5.5 million of its $57 million fund balance to balance the 2022 budget.
Baker said two specific revenue sources will have a significant impact on future fiscal planning for the county. The biggest is the roughly $21.3 million allocated to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act. Half of that money was received last May, with the remainder coming next May. Since there are limitations for use of those funds, the county has created an advisory group that includes several county officials.
The county also is expected to get payments from multiple sources due to the recent settlement of opioid litigation.
In other board action last week:
• DEPUTY ADMINISTRATOR — The board appointed Sean Barry as deputy county administrator. The vote was unanimous.
Barry will replace Brian Young, who is retiring at the end of the year. His term will run through June 2024, the same period as DeBolt.
Barry is the county’s chief information officer at the moment. DeBolt said a search committee will be set up to find Barry’s replacement.