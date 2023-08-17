CANANDAIGUA — The technical term for what is flushed down toilets is biosolids. The less technical term, post-treatment, is sludge.
The Ontario County Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee got a lesson in biosolids at its meeting Monday from Carla Jordan, head of the county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
The Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca handles some of the sludge generated by the county’s nine wastewater treatment plants. Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC operates the 389-acre landfill for the county and has committed to accepting no more than 8% biosolids each month. The landfill accepts 22% of its biosolids from Ontario County, 17% from Monroe County, and 11% from Dutchess County. Wayne County and Massachusetts each contribute 7%, while 4% comes from Yates County.
Jordan told the committee that wastewater liquids are separated from solids. The solids are then treated physically and chemically to produce a semi-solid substance known as biosolids, or sludge.
“The biosolids are then placed into two categories,” Jordan continued. “Class A is biosolids treated until they are considered pathogen free. That can be applied on land as fertilizer and distributed to the public for composting without restriction.”
She said Class B sludge is not treated to the extent of Class A material, and there are restrictions on how it can be applied on land. Class B sludge cannot be given to the public.
Beneficial uses include application as fertilizer, heat drying, mine reclamation, and composting. She said biosolids are good for agricultural fertilizer because they are nutrient dense, improve soil structure and moisture retention, conserve landfill space, and reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers and methane emissions from landfills. She listed the six criteria that must be followed for land application of sludge.
The committee was told biosolids produced at the county and town of Richmond’s jointly owned wastewater treatment plant, the city of Canandaigua, the town of Farmington, and the villages of Bloomfield, Phelps and Naples treatment plants are sent to the landfill. The city of Geneva produces all Class A biosolids, while treatment plants in the village of Clifton Springs and Manchester-Shortsville compost theirs.
Jordan also discussed the likely presence of PFAS and PFOS, two widely used “forever” chemicals found in a wide variety of household products that may be linked to harmful health effects.
“The Environmental Protection Agency has cited studies that show exposure to certain levels of PFAS may lead to an increased risk of health concerns,” Jordan said. “The EPA is committed to conducting a biosolids risk assessment for two PFAS compounds, and step one of the assessment was completed in November 2020 ... the risk assessment for the two compounds should be completed by December 2024.”
Jordan said until the EPA finishes its risk assessment, the DEC will set criteria to reduce the risk of PFAS contamination in biosolid recycling.
In other matters:
• SOIL — At a special committee meeting Aug. 3, members approved Casella’s plan to take topsoil from a 10-acre area on landfill property to use as cover and cap material. There was concern it could remove viable farmland, but Casella’s restoration plans were deemed acceptable to the committee.