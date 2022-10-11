CANANDAIGUA — As has been the case during recent meetings, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors heard from two more people opposed to keeping the county landfill open beyond its expected 2028 closure date.
City of Geneva resident Nicholas Metz, a meteorologist, spoke at Thursday’s board meeting. He said with winter approaching, people should expect the landfill odor to be more noticeable due to cold air that traps the landfill emissions in the atmosphere.
“This amounts to bathing in our own stink,” said Metz, who predicted the smell will be more prevalent in the overnight and early-morning hours, when it’s colder. “No matter what mitigation efforts are taken with an open landfill, as long as it emits pollution ... the laws of physics say we will be dealing with it. I urge you to go against any future extension of this landfill.”
Town of Canandaigua resident Chris Costello, who referred to the landfill as a “toxic waste dump” on several occasions, also urged supervisors to stick to the 2028 closing date.
“Is there a good reason to extend this landfill contract?” he asked. “We should not be pushing this liability onto future generations. People don’t leave other people toxic waste dumps. Do what you can to close this landfill down responsibly and safely when the time comes.”
In other board matters:
• CYBER SECURITY — County Administrator Chris DeBolt told supervisors of a recent statewide briefing following a major ransomware attack on Suffolk County government. The attack has been called crippling.
“They are 29 days into this incident and still do not have their system back,” DeBolt said. “Frankly, that scares the heck out of me.”
DeBolt said Ontario County’s chief information technology officer, Sean Barry, will be detailing county plans later this year to prepare for and/or prevent such an attack. DeBolt said those plans will be kept internal.
•PLANNING BOARD — Gabrielle Harris was appointed to a five-year term on the county planning board. She will represent Gorham.