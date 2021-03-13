CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County sheriff’s office police reform and reinvention plan is heading to Albany after being endorsed by the county Board of Supervisors.
The board approved the plan unanimously at its meeting Thursday. That came after a presentation by Sheriff Kevin Henderson and West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell; the latter leads the county’s alternatives-to-incarceration committee.
The plan is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1. It includes the sheriff’s office policies on use of force, standards of conduct, community relations, implicit bias awareness, and personnel complaints.
Henderson also reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for February:
• The 911 Center processed 14,692 “events,” including 3,553 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,133 calls for emergency medical services, 259 calls for fire departments, 931 events for the Geneva Police Department, and 1,154 for the Canandaigua PD. There were six calls for drug overdoses, including one death. Deputies used Narcan twice to revive overdose victims.
• There were 476 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 65 resulting in injury. There were 122 property-damage-only crashes, 63 car/deer collisions, 89 vehicles in ditches, 13 rollover crashes, and 14 hit-and-runs. Deputies arrested 13 people for driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 12 calls for service that included drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 232 calls, making seven larceny arrests.
• The civil division attempted service on 157 papers and served 112, including 19 family court papers and 36 subpoenas. There were no evictions. The civil office received 28 warrants during the month and closed out 29 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, with 125 investigations completed so far this year.
• Deputies issued 569 traffic tickets, with special traffic patrols worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 40 tickets in Canandaigua, 21 in Farmington, 17 in Geneva, and 41 in Victor.
• There were 77 people committed to the jail, including 61 males. Thirty-three people were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made five arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified 18 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were 30 address changes, 9 vehicle information updates/registrations, 9 employer updates, 11 internet/email updates, and 8 phone number changes.