CANANDAIGUA — Asylum seekers are not in Ontario County looking for emergency housing, nor is there any indication that will happen soon, according to Deputy County Administrator Alissa Bub.
However, in case it does, Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Campbell of West Bloomfield declared a state of emergency Thursday that directs all humanitarian services, both public and private, to provide emergency housing only to Ontario County residents. The declaration, unless rescinded or renewed, is in effect until Sept. 7.
“Ontario County has not been notified that asylum seekers from New York City will be placed here as was the case earlier this week in neighboring Monroe County,” Campbell said Thursday. “However, given Ontario County’s extreme housing shortage, we believe it is prudent to take precautionary steps to ensure that we are prepared to manage adequate housing, meals, security and education effectively and other support services should the need arise. We believe this emergency action will help us carefully coordinate the management of Ontario County’s various emergency and humanitarian services should they be called upon in the future without displacing individuals currently housed by our Department of Social Services in community lodging facilities.”
In addition to the state-of-emergency declaration, Campbell issued an emergency order that says:
• No other local Department of Social Services or governmental entity shall house or cause to be housed, individuals in need of emergency housing for more than 10 people in Ontario County unless and until the county DSS or governmental entity has submitted a plan detailing how it will provide adequate care and services for individuals receiving emergency housing that has been approved by DSS and the Ontario County Housing Officer.
• No hotel, motel, shelter or other multiple dwelling unit in the county, or any person or corporation acting on behalf of such hotel, motel, shelter or other multiple dwelling unit may enter into a contract with any municipality, corporation, partnership, individual or other entity for the purpose of providing emergency housing for more than 10 people in the county unless a detailed plan is submitted and approved by DSS and the county housing officer.
• The emergency housing plan must demonstrate that adequate space has been reserved to house the individuals in need of housing throughout the duration of their stay, that the housing conforms with all applicable local, state and federal laws, rules and regulations, including, but not limited to, the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code.
• There are arrangements in place to provide adequate funding to support the fundamental needs of the individuals being housed throughout the duration of their stay, including, but not limited to, food, supplies and other humanitarian services.
• There are arrangements in place to provide adequate services needed to support the welfare of the people housed throughout the duration of their stay, including medical needs, coordination with public health, public safety, educational needs and any other support services the individuals require.
• The Ontario County DSS and county housing officer shall review any proposed emergency housing plan and only approve it if all criteria set forth in the order are satisfied.
• Any emergency housing plan approved is subject to review every 30 days. If the factors contained in the order are no longer satisfied, approval of the plan shall be revoked.
• The board chairman directs all county departments to make all necessary provisions and efforts to carry out the plan for Ontario County emergency temporary resettlement.
• The county attorney is authorized to commence actions or proceedings in a court of jurisdiction to enforce provisions of the emergency order. The legal step is in addition to any other remedies or penalties available to enforce the emergency order.
In his emergency declaration, Campbell said an unexpected surge of people seeking shelter would exacerbate housing shortages and strain local government’s capacity to respond to such shortages, increasing threats to health and safety “which could result in the loss of life or property.”