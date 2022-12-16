CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality committee has recommended another two-year term for the current director of its Sustainability and Solid Waste Management division.
The Panel voted unanimously Monday to endorse Carla Jordan for reappointment, as recommended by county Administrator Chris DeBolt.
“In my two years here, I’ve been impressed by Carla’s detailed knowledge of landfills and solid-waste issues, such as sustainability, recycling, waste streams and other solid-waste matters,” DeBolt said. “She has my full support for another two years.”
Committee chairman Drew Wickham, R-Seneca, and board chairman Jack Marren, R-Victor, also praised Jordan’s work.
Jordan, a Victor resident, graduated from Fairport High School and received a degree in environmental science from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2004. She worked as an engineer for Casella Waste Systems at its landfills in Elmira, Chemung County, and then at the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca, where she was engineering manager.
She left Casella to join the county Planning Department in 2014 as an associate planner responsible for implementing the county’s 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan. She applied for and was appointed the county’s first director of sustainability and solid waste management, beginning in that position Jan. 1, 2019.
She was appointed to a two-year term at a starting salary of $97,282. She was reappointed previously in 2021.
The full board will vote on her reappointment at its next meeting.
In May 2019, complaints about a possible conflict of interest involving Jordan’s time with Casella and her husband’s work as an engineer with Barton & Loguidice, which contracts with Casella, prompted a review by the county Board of Ethics. That panel determined there is no conflict.
In other action Monday:
• ROBOT — Committee members watched a video on the operation of a new robotic system to sort plastic recyclable materials at the landfill’s material recovery facility. Jordan said the system allows plastic material labeled No. 5 to be separated and marketed, an improvement over mixing Nos. 2 and 5 plastics together.
• VERMICULTURE — Regina Sousa of the sustainability department explained a vermiculture program (worm composting) using organic waste from the Marcus Whitman and Naples school districts. Sousa said Canandaigua Academy and Midlakes schools also planning to get involved soon.
• KOLB — The committee approved the recommended appointment of former state Assembly member and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb of Victor to the county Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corp. boards.