GENEVA — James Petropoulos and John Pruett agree the Ontario County Landfill, which is expected to reach capacity in 2028, should be closed that year — if not sooner.
Where they differ is their approach to the landfill’s final years.
Petropoulos, who represents Geneva city District III (wards 5 and 6) on the county Board of Supervisors, said the county receives about $3 million in annual revenue from the company running the landfill, Casella Waste Systems.
At the same time, he said every environmentally based argument for its closing is well founded — especially the odor carried to the city by prevailing winds.
“All three of Geneva’s supervisors and most — if not all — constituents I have spoken with agree that the landfill needs to close ... and sooner than later,” Petropoulos said. “Yet a knee-jerk closing of the landfill without thought will lose revenue for the county and force our county taxes to increase as we ship our garbage elsewhere.”
Pruett, a former city councilor who hopes to unseat Petropoulos in the Nov. 8 election, is more blunt in his assessment.
“My motto is ‘Dump the dump.’ This will be a tough fight, but we could and should make progress for Geneva and the town (of Geneva) too,” he said. “I have a list of five possible outcomes and would conspire with my fellow supervisors to achieve the best of these outcomes for our residents.”
The election will be a rematch of a Democratic primary in June, which Pruett won 45-39. Petropoulos, who appears on the Republican line in the general election, has been on the county board since March, when he was appointed by City Council to replace Greg Bendzlowicz. The winner will serve the remainder of Bendzlowicz’s term, which ends in 2025.
Petropoulos favors a gradual closing of the landfill, with the 2028 target date in mind.
“It would start by ending garbage imports from downstate and other communities outside Ontario County,” he said. “Without imported garbage filling the landfill faster than the county can act, we will have bought some time ... time which will allow the county to come up other ways to make up for the lost revenue and make landfill space available for the county only while we plan final closure.”
Petropoulos noted the county has a department that can make that happen, and he would like to work with county leaders on a zero-waste model.
“Geneva is currently setting the example in how to approach zero waste, and we can continue to lead the county in that direction,” he said.
If elected, Pruett said he will organize a communications campaign to drum up support among other supervisors. That would include a study that demonstrates contamination to the city.
“Likewise, the water quality is becoming an issue,” he said. “Look at the Environmental Working Group website to get a list of the multiple toxic contaminants in our lake. Bacterial contamination is preventing Geneva from installing a beach on its lakefront.
“The environment has to be a focus for our supervisors,” Pruett added. “The dump is a travesty and contributes to more than air contamination.”
When it comes to other topics, Petropoulos wants to see the Department of Motor Vehicles office reopen in Geneva. The office was closed during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not reopened, with county officials saying retirements of those working in the office were a factor.
“All of the constituents I have spoken with in my district are not happy that the local DMV was closed. They are requesting that I attempt to bring the DMV back to the city of Geneva,” he said. “I will bring this up to the committee which oversees the DMV and will argue to the best of my ability the need to bring this service back to the citizens of the city.”
Pruett said he is interested in the county’s comprehensive housing study, which started earlier this year, and how it could affect the wards 5 and 6.
“Matt Horn (former city manager) once tabulated that about 60% of the county’s low-income housing is in Geneva. My district contains a large portion,” Pruett said. “The county is currently studying the general issue, and I would like to see more resources applied here as well as more developed elsewhere to soften our tax leakage from property exemptions.”
Petropoulos and Pruett said economic development — for the county and city — is important.
“I have seen small businesses pop up all over the city, and there is land available for somewhat larger businesses to relocate to the city,” Petropoulos said. “Bringing new businesses into the city will eventually help all Geneva residents with the tax burden. Creating new jobs will assist not only my constituents in wards five and six, but will help all those throughout the city.”
“Economic development is always an issue to my district and the city. It will be one of my keen foci,” Pruett said. “Also, our city is under-appreciated by tourism. I hope to stimulate interest in allocation of resources to help further beautify Geneva and its attraction to visitors and residents. Finally, consolidation of services to diminish tax burden is a strong interest.”