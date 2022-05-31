CANANDAIGUA — Ten volunteers were recognized for their service at a recent meeting of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors.
“These people have donated thousands of hours of their time over the years for various organizations,” said Irene Coveny, director of the county Office for the Aging. “Their volunteer service is invaluable.”
The volunteers received a plaque and certificate of appreciation from Coveny and South Bristol Supervisor Dan Marshall, chairman of the board’s health and human services committee. They were:
• Helen Barnes, for her work at Serenity House in Victor and visiting inmates at the county jail.
• Mitch Donovan, for his work with the Victor Chamber of Commerce, Victor-Farmington Library, and Business Foundation of the Finger Lakes.
• Dorothy Graziano, for her service as president of the Honeoye Teachers Association, on the Allen’s Hill Library Board of Trustees, and the children’s holiday bazaar fundraiser at Honeoye Central School.
• Gloria Harrington, for her work at Covid-19 clinics held by the county public health department, and as president of the Bristol Harbour Homeowners Association.
• Ed Hemminger, for his service to the Farmington Planning Board, commander of AMVETS Post 332, raising thousands of dollars for veterans, and the Office for the Aging Advisory Council.
• Suzanne Kacprzynski, for her work at the food cupboard, swap shop, community clothes closet, Friends of the Library, Literacy Volunteers, and Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua.
• Nathan Kollar, for delivering meals to the homebound for Meals on Wheels since 2016, serving on the Office for the Aging Advisory Council, and founding the grief resource information education forum.
• Caroline Schultz, for volunteering countless hours for Maxfield Hose Company and Naples Ambulance.
• Nancy Schuler, for her volunteer bookkeeper work at Serenity House since its inception more than 20 years ago.
• Kay Viggiani, for her longtime work as a nurse and volunteer work with Family Promise of Ontario County, the Office for the Aging, and on the Clifton Springs Library Board of Trustees.
In other board matters:
• CONFLICT DEFENDER — Attorney Carrie Bleakley was reappointed to a two-year term as the county’s conflict defender. She was first appointed to the role in 2019.
The conflict defender’s office serves the legal needs of indigent people by providing mandated legal representation when conflict prevents a defendant from being represented by the public defender’s office.
“Carrie has done an incredible job in that role,” Bristol Supervisor Bob Green said.
“The last two years have been pretty crazy, but pretty incredible,” Bleakley said. “I went from being a litigator and advocate on a smaller scale to a mentor and advocate on a much larger scale. I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to the next two years.”
• MILESTONE — Board Chairman Jack Marren recognized Canandaigua city Supervisor Dave Baker, who marked his 25th year on the board.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve on this board,” Baker said. “I have enjoyed every minute of it and look forward to working with all of you in the future.”
• PASSING — The board approved a resolution of sympathy and observed a moment of silence for retired sheriff’s office Lt. Greg Shaffer, who died recently. Shaffer had been working as a part-time investigator for the district attorney’s office.
“I want him to be remembered for his dedication to this county and his incredible dedication to victims of child abuse,” said Green, also a retired sheriff’s office lieutenant who worked with Shaffer. “We have seen a tremendous amount of support from local, county, state and federal law enforcement since Greg’s passing.”