CANANDAIGUA — After nearly six months on the job, Ontario County’s administrator is looking forward to a much longer stint.
At Thursday night’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors reappointed Chris DeBolt to a three-year term through June 2024. His current term ends June 30.
“I am honored and thankful that the Ontario County Board of Supervisors has been willing to entrust me with the responsibilities of county administrator for an additional three years,” DeBolt wrote in an email. “In the past six months, I have learned an incredible amount about the outstanding caliber of employees, board members and partner agencies here in Ontario County, and I am excited to be provided the opportunity to continue working with these tremendous professionals in this beautiful community for the next three years.”
DeBolt started as county administrator last December, about eight months after the sudden resignation/retirement of Mary Krause. DeBolt was previously Washington County administrator for several years.
Deputy Administrator Brian Young, a longtime county employee, was named interim administrator until DeBolt started in December, after which Young returned to the deputy position.
Young also was reappointed to another three-year term Thursday.
“I would like to thank the Board of Supervisors, Deputy County Administrator Brian Young and all of the county staff and department heads for welcoming me to Ontario County and making my first few months here some of the most rewarding of my professional career,” DeBolt said.