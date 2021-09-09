CANANDAIGUA — With no public discussion following an hour-long, closed-door session, an Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ committee has approved two measures related to embattled Sheriff Kevin Henderson.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the board’s public safety committee agreed to appoint a committee to investigate Henderson and certain members of his administration and to establish a task force that could recommend the 911 Center no longer be managed by the sheriff’s office.
The meeting started with several routine matters before the committee went into executive session due to issues supervisors said could imperil public safety. The session lasted slightly more than an hour.
There was no discussion on the resolutions in public. Voting in favor were committee chairman and Bristol Supervisor Bob Green, a retired sheriff’s office lieutenant; and Geneva city supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz, a retired Geneva Police Department lieutenant.
They were joined by supervisors and committee members Mark Venuti (town of Geneva), Todd Campbell (West Bloomfield) and Cathy Menikotz (town of Canandaigua). Committee member Daryl Marshall (Richmond) was absent.
Committee member Lou Guard (city of Geneva) voted against the resolution. In an email to the Times, Guard said he did not want to comment on his vote.
The resolutions will now go to the full Board of Supervisors during a special meeting at 6 p.m. today. An executive session is also expected then.
If the full board gives its approval, the investigation committee would have subpoena powers. It would be chaired by Campbell and include Board of Supervisors members Peter Ingalsbe (Farmington), Dan Marshall (South Bristol), Kris Singer (Canadice) and Dom Vedora (city of Geneva).
The emergency communications task force would consider whether management of the 911 Center should be independent of the sheriff’s office. The task force would include members of the Geneva and Canandaigua police and fire departments, ambulance personnel, a representative from each fire district in the county, and a representative from the sheriff’s office.
It will have to submit a report by July 1 of next year.
Henderson was not at Wednesday’s meeting. The sheriff’s office was represented by Chief Deputy John Falbo.
In an email to the Times Wednesday afternoon, Henderson said he has asked to speak to the full board in executive session but has not received a response.
A rift between the sheriff and county officials came to light Tuesday, when Henderson sent a news release saying he was asked to resign — under the threat of retaliation — this week. He said he will not resign, although Undersheriff Dave Frasca did.
Later that day, county Administrator Chris DeBolt sent a news release saying the board arranged for an independent investigation of the sheriff’s office following numerous complaints last year. He called the results of that investigation “extremely concerning” and said it highlighted poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff’s office.
Also Tuesday, the Times received an email from the office of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who in January was appointed special prosecutor by state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran to investigate potential criminal and/or public corruption matters in the sheriff’s office.
Doorley focused on the county jail, in particular two corrections officers whose names were redacted in a letter to Henderson.
Doorley said her investigation revealed inappropriate conduct by the officers with female inmates dating back to the prior sheriff’s administration, and inappropriate relationships with the women while they were in jail and after they were released.
Doorley said those findings were given to Henderson and his staff, and she recommended the officers should no longer be employed. She added that while she saw the potential for criminal charges, the women were reluctant to testify.
Doorley added that Henderson agreed with her recommendation and acted accordingly in suspending the corrections officers.