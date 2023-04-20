Races for Ontario County clerk and county coroner are among the contested elections in the county later this year.
The county Board of Elections has posted a list of the 116 candidates who submitted nominating petitions earlier this month. They included 69 Republican candidates, 25 Democrats, 21 Conservatives, and one Working Families petition.
Seventy-nine offices will be filled in the November elections.
Here is an overview of some of the contested races:
• CLERK — Democrats Heidi Barend-Guerrie and Elizabeth Yockel will face off in a June 27 primary. The victor will face Republican and Conservative candidate Jean Chrisman in November, with the winner then succeeding the late Matt Hoose.
• CORONER — Two positions are up for election this year.
Thomas Cheney, James DeVaney, and Michael John have submitted Republican petitions, while DeVaney and John also submitted Conservative petitions.
Democrats Nancy Augustine and Laura Swarthout will be on the November ballot too.
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS — Democrat Jim Kennedy and Republican Karen Sollenne will square off in November for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors to represent the city of Geneva District 1 (wards 1 and 2).
Kennedy was appointed to the seat last year by City Council. He replaced Dom Vedora, who moved out of the city.
There will be a contested election for Canandaigua city supervisor in wards 2 and 3. Incumbent Republican Rich Russell is being challenged by Democrat Nancy Yacci.
• GORHAM — Republicans Brian Lazarus and Dale Stell are running in a June primary for town supervisor. Longtime Supervisor Fred Lightfoote is retiring at the end of the year.
• NAPLES — Republican and Conservative Greg Bendzlowicz, a former Geneva police detective/lieutenant who later represented the city on the county Board of Supervisors before moving to Naples, is running unopposed for town supervisor. Incumbent Supervisor Tamara Hicks is not running for reelection.
For a list of all the candidates, see ontariocountyny.gov/107/Board-of-Elections.