CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials confirmed Tuesday that veteran county Clerk Matt Hoose, the subject of a no-confidence vote at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, has died.
In a brief news release, the county administrator’s office, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, announced that Hoose died unexpectedly Tuesday.
“The county will have no further comment at this time,” the release said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. We ask that the privacy of his family be respected.”
County Sheriff David Cirencione issued a press release later, saying deputies responded to an unattended death at a town of Canandaigua residence at 9:30 a.m. They confirmed that Hoose, 54, was the deceased.
Cirencione said the cause of death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division and county coroner’s office, but does not appear suspicious.
“The men and women of the Ontario County sheriff’s office extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Hoose family during this difficult time,” Cirencione said. “There is no further comment, and we ask that the privacy of the Hoose family be respected.”
The board approved the no-confidence Thursday. In a news release the following day, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said county leadership was told last June that Hoose was behind significantly in terms of sending required reports and payments to various state entities.
DeBolt said county administration and then-board chairman Jack Marren worked “patiently” with Hoose to make sure all payments and reports were current, but the problem continued and Hoose refused to answer to board committees.
Hoose had been county clerk, an elected position, since 2012.
According to DeBolt, the board hired an auditing firm to look at bank transactions to and from five accounts discovered to be controlled solely by Hoose and outside the oversight of the county’s finance department. He said last week the audit results will be made available to the public for full transparency.
In the wake of Hoose’s death, county officials said the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Canandaigua will be closed to in-person transactions Wednesday.
People are still able to drop off registration transactions in the drop-box at the DMV entrance for processing, but all other transactions will need to wait until the office reopens Thursday.