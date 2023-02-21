CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials confirmed Tuesday that veteran county Clerk Matt Hoose, the subject of a no-confidence vote at last week's Board of Supervisors meeting, is dead.
In a brief news release, the county administrator's office, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, announced that Hoose died unexpectedly Tuesday.
"The county will have no further comment at this time," the release said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. We ask that the privacy of his family be respected."