CANANDAIGUA — Making reference to the "absence and silence" of veteran Ontario County Clerk Matt Hoose in terms of answering questions, the county Board of Supervisors has approved a vote of no confidence in his ability to do the job.
The resolution was approved unanimously after an executive session at Thursday night's board meeting. The office of county Administrator Chris DeBolt sent a news release to area media outlets Friday morning.
According to DeBolt, county leaders were told last June the clerk's office was behind significantly in sending required reports and payments to various state entities. DeBolt said administration and then-board Chairman Jack Marren worked with Hoose to fix those problems.
However, DeBolt said Hoose continued to fail to remit payments in a timely manner and consistently refused to report to the relevant oversight committees of the Board of Supervisors.