CANANDAIGUA — Longtime Ontario County Clerk Matt Hoose is under scrutiny after the Board of Supervisors approved a vote of no confidence in his ability to do the job.
The resolution was passed unanimously at Thursday’s board meeting. County Administrator Chris DeBolt sent a press release to media outlets Friday.
DeBolt said last June, county leadership was told Hoose was behind significantly in terms of sending required reports and payments to various state entities. DeBolt said county administration and then-board chairman Jack Marren worked “patiently” with Hoose to make sure all payments and reports were current.
“Despite these exhaustive efforts, the clerk continues to fail to remit payments in a timely manner and has consistently refused to report to the relevant oversight committees of the Board of Supervisors,” DeBolt said in the release.
Hoose was on the agenda of Thursday’s board meeting but did not attend in person or remotely. He did not respond to an email request for comment as of press time Friday.
City of Canandaigua Supervisor Rich Russell, who chairs the board’s Governments Operations Committee, said he sent questions to Hoose last fall and more recently.
“There have been no answers and no replies from the clerk,” Russell said.
City of Canandaigua Supervisor Dave Baker, who chairs the board’s Ways & Means Committee, said questions he sent to Hoose also went unanswered.
“I have to express a severe disappointment with the county clerk. He has been requested to attend committee meetings several times for the way his office is being managed,” Baker said. “I don’t know if this is the appropriate time to have these discussions, but at some point the board will have to address how we move forward.”
Hoose has been county clerk, an elected position, since 2012.
“The Board of Supervisors has an obligation to the residents of Ontario County to ensure all operations, even those directed by independently elected officials, are carried out in a transparent, competent, fiscally prudent, efficient, and effective manner,” DeBolt said in the news release.
According to DeBolt, the board has hired an auditing firm to look at bank transactions to and from five accounts discovered to be controlled solely by Hoose and outside the oversight of the county’s finance department, which is required by county law. He said the audit results will be made available to the public for full transparency.
County leaders also have contacted the state comptroller’s office.
“Ontario County leadership wants to recognize and appreciate the ability and efforts of the staff working tirelessly to provide quality service in the Ontario County clerk’s office and at the Department of Motor Vehicles,” DeBolt said in the release. “The county reiterates that there are no transactional concerns that would jeopardize any transactions, permits, renewals, licenses, etc., at either office at this time.”