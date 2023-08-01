CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials have announced that operations at the county’s temporary flood information center are closed.
The center opened in response to the July 9 flooding that impacted more than 180 residential homes, along with apartment buildings and municipal infrastructure, much of it in the city of Canandaigua.
Residents with flood-related needs are now asked to contact 211 for assistance.
“We are pleased with the progress that has been made with safety and clean-up measures in the aftermath of the flood,” said Todd Campbell, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “We are extremely grateful to the many organizations and people in our community who united to help those impacted.”
Among community groups that assisted with flood support were the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the information center, United Way, Partnership for Ontario County, Salvation Army, Family Promise of Ontario County, and the state Department of Health. Campbell said those organizations supplied case management services and environmental health information.
“We would also like to thank Team Rubicon, the international disaster response organization, for their swift and compassionate relief efforts involving muck-and-gut operations at 22 households,” he said.