CANANDAIGUA — An Ontario County corrections officer pleaded not guilty to eavesdropping and official misconduct charges at his arraignment Monday in City Court.
Adam Broadwell, 44, of Richmond, entered the plea before Judge David Coddington of Hornell. Coddington was assigned to the case since both city court judges have worked with Broadwell, according to Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford.
Broadwell faces a felony count of eavesdropping and misdemeanor counts of possession of an eavesdropping device and official misconduct. His arrest was announced last week by Sheriff David Cirencione.
Cirencione said in late January he learned Broadwell, while working court security, allegedly was using an electronic hearing device to amplify voices and listen in on conversations at the courthouse; Cirencione said Broadwell was not part of those conversations, and was listening without the knowledge or permission of the people engaging in the conversation.
The sheriff referred to the device as an ear bud. He declined to elaborate further.
Cirencione said some aspects of the criminal case remain under investigation. There is an internal investigation as well.
The eavesdropping charge is a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison. District Attorney Jim Ritts said while he considered bringing in a special prosecutor from outside the county, he believes Wolford — a new assistant DA in his office — can prosecute the case.
Cirencione said Broadwell is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office corrections division and usually works at the county jail. However, Cirencione said corrections officers do work court security on occasion.
Broadwell was reassigned from the courthouse to the jail after the investigation began. Cirencione said he suspended Broadwell without pay when he was arrested.
Since the charge is not eligible for bail, Broadwell — he was represented at the arraignment by Rochester-based attorney Clark Zimmermann — was released Monday on his own recognizance.
Wolford said a virtual conference has been scheduled for May 5 in City Court, although the case is expected to be transferred to Ontario County Court eventually since a felony is involved.