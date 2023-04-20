CANANDAIGUA — The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County and partner agencies are taking part in the nationwide pharmaceutical collection event Saturday.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canandaigua Tops Friendly Market, 5150 North St. Items collected will be taken by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for proper destruction.
Officials said people can get rid of unused, unwanted medication safely at the drive-thru event, with no questions asked.
Prescription and over-the-counter medication, pet meds, creams, and liquids will be accepted. So will sharpes, needles, and syringes, although they must be in a puncture-proof container like a laundry detergent bottle.
The coalition is a division of the Canandaigua-based Partnership for Ontario County. Coalition officials will be joined by members of the Ontario County sheriff’s office and Canandaigua Police Department.