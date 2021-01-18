CANANDAIGUA — The Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee could learn more about a plan for the future of solid-waste disposal in Ontario County when it meets Tuesday.
The 1:30 p.m. meeting will happen virtually. To join, visit https://ontariocountyny.webex.com. The meeting access code is 179 620 1342. The meeting password is PEQ2021.
To listen to the meeting, call 1-408-418-9388 and use the same access code and password.
The strategic plan, which has been in the works for months, would present options for handling recyclables, composting organics, and disposal of household waste now deposited at the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca. The landfill is slated to close in 2028.
In other matters on Tuesday’s agenda:
• A contract with Shred Text Inc. of Rochester could be renewed for another year, with a 2% cost increase. The company provides on-site services to county departments.
• A contract with Brand Builders LLC of Tenafly, N.J., to provide backyard composting kits to county residents may be renewed. It would cost $60,000 and expire March 26, 2023.
• There will be a presentation on an economic development strategy for the county.
• A discussion about a grant program that could provide electric vehicle charging stations around the county is planned.
• Tom Harvey may be reappointed to a new, two-year term as the county’s director of planning.