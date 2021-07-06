CANANDAIGUA — The search for a new Ontario County economic developer will begin today (July 6).
The Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. in Room 213 of the County Office Building at 20 Ontario St. The agenda includes a resolution to appoint a search committee to help find a successor for the retiring Mike Manikowski, the county's economic chief.
Kristine Singer, R-Canadice, would serve as the committee's chairperson. Other proposed members are city of Canandaigua Supervisor David Baker; town of Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti; South Bristol Supervisor and county IDA board member Dan Marshall; county Economic Development Corp. board member Joseph Bridgeford; Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling; county Administrator Chris DeBolt; and Ide Marshall, senior human resources associate and liaison for the search committee.
If approved, the motion would go to the full board for a final vote.
In normal committee action, members will receive a report on activities at the Ontario County Landfill from a representative of Casella Waste Systems.