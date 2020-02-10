CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s conservatives aren’t making an endorsement in April’s special election to fill the remainder of the term of former Congressman Chris Collins, who resigned from his seat representing the 27th District following an insider trading scandal.
However, they are endorsing a candidate in the November election for the full two-year term — and it’s not the candidate Republicans have endorsed for the April 28 election, state Sen. Chris Jacobs of Buffalo.
The Ontario County Conservative Party, which is headed by Chairman Reid Robbins, issued a press release Friday that stated “at a meeting of the Ontario County Conservative Party, Beth Parlato received the unanimous endorsement for the New York 27th District primary. It was her principled conservative values and conviction, along with her raw passion for her home district, which earned the endorsement. Even before our meeting took place, Beth Parlato’s message, reverberating from Darian New York, was reaching our community.
“Beth Parlato is a breath of fresh air in politics, which fanned the flames of hope in the Conservatives and Republican-Conservatives in our county,” Robbins continued. ‘I have received a slew of correspondences from individuals across party lines, encouraging us to support her in the primary for months. Looking at what is going on around our state and our nation, Beth best represents the integrity, intelligence and ability to articulate conservative values. Her positions and values come from her core and are based in the natural law, unlike politicians who try to adapt themselves to their district, selling themselves as something they are not.”
While Ontario County Conservatives are endorsing Parlato for the November race, the party is not doing the same in the special election set for April 28. Instead, the party is asking its members to “vote their conscience.”
The committee said it is “recommending to State Chairman Jerry Kassar and the New York State Conservative Party that the state committee choose to endorse Beth Parlato for the primary in June. Should our counterparts in other counties agree, there will be a unified conservative option in the Republican primary across New York 27 in June and then again in November 2020.”
The federal and state primary is June 23, not including early voting.
Jacobs, of Buffalo, has received the Republican endorsement from the chairs of the eight counties in the district for the April 29 special election. Those chairs include Trisha Turner of the Ontario County Republican Committee.
The special election is the same date as the Democratic presidential primary.
Jacobs will face Democrat Nate McMurray, a former Grand Island, Niagara County, supervisor who narrowly lost to Collins in 2018. Collins was under indictment for insider trading at the time; he was sentenced Jan. 17 in federal court to 26 months in prison.
Robbins said there is a fear among county party leadership that if state Conservatives endorse a candidate other than Jacobs in the April race, it would give McMurray an advantage by splitting the Republican and Conservative votes.
Additionally, Ontario County Conservatives once again endorsed Republican state Sen. Pam Helming in the race for the 54th state Senate seat.