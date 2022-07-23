CANANDAIGUA — Most Ontario County residents contract with waste-hauling companies to pick up and dispose of their household trash.
Ontario County considers registering waste haulers, getting data
- By DAVID L. SHAW dshaw@fltimes.com
-
-
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ciccino’s moving to former Rite Aid location
-
LOOKING BACK: Yates County's mysterious old fort
-
WRESTLING: Waterloo's Madison Westerberg places third at the USA Wrestling Nationals
-
Wayne County set to increase hours for county employees
-
Thompson running for Seneca County sheriff
-
City police look into playground assault
-
Kissinger warns Biden against endless confrontation with china
-
City of Geneva urged to be careful when dredging for marina
-
178th annual Seneca County Fair set for July 20-23
-
Downsizing at Seneca County jail
Two Finger Lakes wineries, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards and Weis Vineyards, won major awards at the New York Wine Classic. In your opinion, which of the Finger Lakes wine trails has the best vino?
You voted: