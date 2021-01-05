CANANDAIGUA — While 2021 is just a few days old, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson already has checked off one of his goals for the new year when deputies began using body-worn cameras Jan. 1.
“As with any new technology there have been some hiccups, but the body cams are going well and deputies are using them,” Henderson said Monday.
Calling it the “right thing to do,” Henderson announced in September that his officers would start wearing body cams in 2021. He said the goal is to improve community trust by documenting police encounters with the public and promoting transparency.
Henderson began looking into body cams shortly after taking office at the start of 2019. He worked with county Board of Supervisors on funding, which was approved earlier this year.
The cost is about $1 million over a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise, an Arizona-based company that develops technology and weapons products for police and civilians. The company, formerly TASER International, is used by numerous entities around the country and world.
The contract covers body cams for 90 officers including road patrol deputies, patrol supervisors and administrators, including Henderson, as well as video and data storage. It also includes new Tasers that activate the officer’s body cam when the Taser is deployed.
Henderson said if a deputy is at an incident with a police officer from another agency, such as Geneva or Canandaigua, the officers’ body cam will automatically activate if any officer engages in use of force. Those agencies also use body cams through Axon.
Henderson added that corrections officers at the jail also will be using body cams through a pilot program, although those will be shared cameras.
Deputies recently completed training in using the body cams. Henderson said they are activated during traffic stops and when deputies and investigators respond to active scenes but will not be used — due to privacy issues — for investigations of sexual crimes or cases involving juveniles.