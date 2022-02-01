CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is holding three large-scale distribution events for Covid-19 home test kits this coming week.
County Administrator Chris DeBolt said a strict limit of four test kits per vehicle will be enforced. The events are only for Ontario County residents, and pre-registration is required.
The distribution events will be:
• Tuesday at Gannett Hill Park, 6475 Gannett Hill Park Drive, South Bristol, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents must register by going to on.ny.gov/3g3StxC.
• Thursday at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents must register by going to on.ny.gov/3KSsU0J.
• Sunday at Lake Geneva Plaza, 795 Routes 5&20 (Bean’s Hill), Geneva, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents must register by going to on.ny.gov/34bOiNz.
County officials said given the high demand for home test kits at its prior distribution events, it is anticipated there could be significant traffic impacts to areas surrounding the upcoming distribution events.
The county has developed traffic-flow plans for each location that aim to minimize — to the greatest extent practical — traffic impacts and ensure staff and resident safety during the upcoming events. Maps will be available on the county website before each event.
Registration links can also be found on the county website at ontariocountyny.gov.