CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s Department of Motor Vehicles is raising awareness about the need for and importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation during April, which is National Donate Life month.
Visitors to the DMV office at 20 Ontario St. can obtain information about life-saving transplants and donor registration.
One donor can save up to eight lives, according to the New York State Donate Life Registry, and nearly 10,000 New Yorkers are on the national transplant waiting list due to a shortage of organs for transplants. The registry also shows that nearly 64,000 Ontario County residents have enrolled as organ donors.
Organ transplants are life-saving surgeries. Officials said without them many sick people who need new hearts, livers, kidneys, or lungs will die.
Tissue transplants can save the lives of burn victims, be used for breast reconstruction for cancer survivors, or allow someone to walk again. Corneal transplants restore sight to people who are blind.
Learn more at donatelife.ny.gov and from Ontario County’s local partner, Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, at 585-272-4930.