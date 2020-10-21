CANANDAIGUA — Five sex offenders face possible charges following a county-wide detail last month by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the U.S. Marshal’s Service funded the effort, which saw a deputy check on the more than 300 registered offenders in the county. That included verifying 291 addresses, 16 address changes and two photo updates.
“Five offenders were identified for non-compliance and possible pending charges,” Henderson said.
Henderson also reported the following statistics from September:
• The 911 Center processed 13,260 “events,” including 4,296 for the sheriff’s office, 1,121 calls for emergency medical services, 317 calls for fire departments, 1,108 events for the Geneva Police Department and 1,359 for the Canandaigua PD.
There were 23 calls for drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan seven times to revive someone.
• There were 326 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 51 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 102 property-damage only crashes, 61 car/deer collisions, two vehicles in ditches, four rollover crashes and 33 hit-and-runs.
Henderson is reminding drivers to be alert for deer crossing area roads, largely due to the mating season.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 14 calls for service including drug searches, trackings, public presentations and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 93 calls, making 12 larceny arrests. They also dealt with two disturbances, three complaints for dogs left in vehicles, six vehicle accidents, eight suspicious persons complaints, and two ambulance assists.
• The civil division attempted service on 186 papers and served 54, including 34 family court papers and 18 subpoenas. There were two evictions during the month.
The civil office received 56 warrants during the month and closed out 39 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, with 336 investigations completed so far this year. Henderson said the county clerk’s office is accepting applications, with the sheriff’s office getting 79 new permit applications in September
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor and South Bristol during September. Deputies issued 44 tickets in Canandaigua, 49 in Farmington, 14 in Geneva, 60 in Victor and 22 in South Bristol.
• There were 115 people (83 males and 32 females) committed to the jail, and 44 were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made five arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
Henderson said there were no overdose deaths in September.