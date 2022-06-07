FARMINGTON — Interested in getting rid of electronic devices safely?
The Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management will conduct a collection day for electronic waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the town Highway Department on Hook Road. It’s open to all Ontario County residents.
Preregistration is required for the free event by Thursday. Call (585) 394-3977, ext. 427, to sign up.
The following items will be accepted: laptop, desktop, tablet and e-reader computers; televisions; microwaves; small-scale servers; computer peripherals; monitors; electronic keyboards; electronic mice; pointing devices; fax machines; electronic or video game consoles; digital scanners; printers of less than 10 pounds; small electronic equipment; VCRs; DVRs; portable digital music players; DVD players; digital converter boxes and cable or satellite receivers.