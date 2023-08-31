CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County voters are being warned about a scam in which a person shows up at their door impersonating a Board of Elections staff member and asks questions about their voter registration — and may accuse them of committing crimes because their names allegedly appear in the statewide voter database more than once.
In a statement released Tuesday by Elections Commissioners Albert Magnan and Mike Northrup, the Ontario County sheriff’s office is aware of the potential for this activity.
The commissioners said county voters should be aware that Board of Elections staffers do not engage in door-to-door investigations on voter registration.
“Any representation by a person or persons at your door claiming to be Board of Elections staff is false,” the commissioners said.
Magnan and Northrup said as the 2023 election campaign season approaches, voters may encounter people affiliated with political organizations, voting, or other issue specific groups seeking to provide them information or advocate on behalf of candidates or causes.
They urged voters who encounter persons at their home who say they are members of the county Board of Elections staff to call 585-396-4005 or email boe@ontariocountyny.gov.