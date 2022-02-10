CANANDAIGUA — In response to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statement Wednesday that she will allow the state’s mask mandate for indoor settings, except for schools, to expire today, Ontario County is ending its policy requiring employees and the public to wear face coverings in county facilities.
That applies to all, regardless of vaccination status.
“We are encouraged by the continued and significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations in Ontario County and across the Finger Lakes region,” said Jack Marren, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “The expiration of the state’s mask mandate announced today by the governor is a welcome sign that things are continuing to trend in the right direction, and we can begin taking steps to return to some semblance of normalcy.”
County officials urge employees and the public to assess their own risk, and strongly encourage those with an increased risk of contracting Covid to continue to wear a mask at their own discretion. The county will continue to practice social distancing — and enhanced cleaning and air handling mitigation measures — to help ensure the safety of employees and residents.
“While we continue to see decreasing cases and hospitalizations, there is still a significant amount of viral spread within the community,” said Mary Beer, the county’s public health director. “We urge residents to assess their own risk factors and make decisions about the mitigation strategies they should continue to utilize to help protect them and their friends and family from this virus that is still very much present in our area.”
County officials said while Hochul will allow the statewide mask requirement to lapse, there are some settings where masks will still be required. Those include school and childcare facilities, correctional facilities, nursing homes and medical settings, and public transportation systems.