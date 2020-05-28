CANANDAIGUA — Concerns over COVID-19 have led to this year’s Ontario County Fair being called off.
The 177th annual fair, scheduled for July 21-25, was canceled after much research and discussion by the county Agricultural Society Board of Directors. Casey Kunes, president of the fair board, said having the event this year is not in the best interest for participants, volunteers and patrons.
“The decision to cancel is an emotional one,” Kunes said in a press release. “The annual tradition brings so much to the community and all involved. It’s especially hard when we consider our youth that prepare all year long and look forward to fair week. However, keeping everyone healthy and safe is the number one priority.”
Kunes added that fairs and festivals fall under the fourth phase of the state’s re-opening plan, and a decision by the state on allowing the fair to be held is not likely until mid-July at the earliest.
Safety requirements and preparations to the buildings and grounds, limiting the number of patrons in the grandstand and entertainment areas, and maintaining six feet of social distancing were also taken into consideration.
The fair averages approximately 15,000 patrons annually and is run solely by volunteers.
“Out of certainty and fairness to the many individuals, farmers, vendors and organizations who help us plan for this event, this was also part of this difficult decision. The fair, and all that it means to us, and to what it has meant to so many organizations, businesses and patrons has to be considered,” Kunes said. “But we will be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever. We have a special community with tremendous support and love for all that the fair represents. It is a true testament to our mission of cultivating the next generation.”
The 177th Ontario County Fair is now scheduled for July 27-31, 2021.