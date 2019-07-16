CANANDAIGUA — A tradition that dates back more than 175 years returns next week. That’s when the annual Ontario County Fair begins.
Casey Kunes, the fair board president, said organizers have produced a dynamic schedule that stays true to the fair’s agricultural roots, while at the same time offering audiences a creative entertainment schedule.
“The Ontario County Fair Board is proud to bring the 176th fair to Ontario County this year,” Kunes said. “Our motto is ‘cultivating the next generation’ by providing wholesome fun for the whole family. It’s important to us to incorporate multi-generational fun into each day that make this a week of fun locals and visitors alike will want to come back to year after year.”
The fair runs from July 23-27 at the fairgrounds off County Road 10.
Scheduled highlights include:
Tuesday, July 23
• Pie contest and auction in new carriage barn event center.
• Dairy show.
• Senior Bingo with free ice cream.
Wednesday, July 24
• Land of Legends Raceway stock-car races.
• Taste of the Finger Lakes wine and food tasting with music by Nate Michaels.
Thursday, July 25
• Team Kirbys Kompound presents tuff-truck-tug-o-warz.
• 4-H and open swine show.
• Town of Canandaigua presents “Got Farms?” — ask an expert and farmland protection.
Friday, July 26
• Empire State Pullers/Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League tractor pull.
• Midway rides special — pay one price special of $20.
• Dedication of the new carriage barn event center, featuring music by Sky Coasters.
Saturday, July 27
• New ECHO-Equine cones hazards and obstacles competition and demonstration.
• Finger Lakes Classic Hereford beef show.
• Kiddie tractor pull, Wolcott Park.
• Demolition derby and fireworks sponsored by Young Explosives.
Featured events such as 4-H youth activities and events, youth livestock and animal shows, vendors and Exhibitors Hall, live music and food vendors, and midway rides by Playland Amusements will take place daily.
Other featured attractions include Sylvia Fletcher, comedy ventriloquist; a petting zoo; pony rides; kids’ obstacle course; free ice cream; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Wildlife Rockstars; and nightly bands.
Fair goers can learn about Ontario County agriculture by visiting the animal exhibits, rooster-crowing contests, dairy shows and livestock challenges.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, see ontariocountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.