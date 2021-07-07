SCHENECTADY — The Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund’s New York Sire Stakes County Fair Series includes the Ontario County Fair for the first time in recent memory.
This year’s NYSS season gets underway Thursday (July 8)at the Afton Fair in Chenango County and concludes Sept. 5 in Goshen.
The series is made up of 21 non-parimutuel harness racing events open to eligible 2- and 3-year-old New York-bred standardbreds.
Ontario County is one of three new locations on the series schedule, joining Genesee and Madison counties. The Ontario County event is planned for a 2 p.m. start July 27, on the opening day of the five-day county fair.