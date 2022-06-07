CANANDAIGUA — Following an extensive search process for both jobs, Ontario County has a new economic developer and deputy administrator.
Phelps resident Ryan Davis, well known for his time on the local school board and as an officer for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 840, was appointed economic developer recently. He succeeds Mike Manikowski, who retired at the end of 2021 after nearly 40 years in the position. Manikowski will continue to work in a consulting role.
“I think today is the first day I haven’t talked to Mike at least some or seen him in the office,” Davis said by phone last week. “He usually comes in for a couple of hours each day to touch base.I look forward to any and all information and knowledge Mike can pass on. He kind of invented the job.”
Davis, a lifelong Phelps resident and graduate of Midlakes High School, also graduated from SUNY Geneseo. He was president of IBEW for more than five years, presiding over his last union meeting not long ago.
“It has been an incredible opportunity to work in that position,” he said.
He said his knowledge of the local business climate goes back to when he was in college and interned for then-state Sen. Mike Nozzolio.
“I saw some of the economic development projects he worked on during his long career, and later worked with Sen. Pam Helming and (former Assemblyman) Brian Kolb on different projects,” Davis said. “I’ve been around long enough to have seen firsthand some of the needs of the working people not only in this county, but the region.”
Davis noted that his father, Larry, worked with Manikowski on workforce development.
“I’ve known Mike since I was a kid, and I became interested in this job when I learned he was retiring. I talked to him during the interview process and picked his brain,” Davis said. “Economic development is near and dear to my heart. One of the best ways to influence the lives of working people is to help the job creators.
“I love this community and have been involved in a number of different things in my life and am very excited about this opportunity. Whether it’s the school board, community service or the IBEW, I try to bring the best job I can do to this area. This job seemed like a natural fit.”
Alissa Bub, who works for the state Division of the Budget in Albany, was appointed deputy county administrator at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She starts July 5. Bub succeeds Brian Young, who retired at the end of 2021 after a long career with the county.
Bub could not be reached Monday.