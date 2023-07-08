HOPEWELL — Jeff Harloff was faced with an ultimatum of sorts a long time ago.
It was the early 1990s. At the time, Harloff was working part-time for three organizations: as emergency medical services coordinator for Ontario County, as a paramedic for Monroe Ambulance, and as a paramedic/deputy chief for Mercy Flight Central.
“In those days the county was funding Mercy Flight with a certain dollar amount ... but the optics looked bad for a county employee to work there (at Mercy Flight) while they were getting money,” Harloff said. “I got a phone call (from a county official) saying I needed to pick here or Mercy Flight, so I quit Mercy Flight.”
Harloff was named the county’s full-time EMS coordinator in 1994 and never looked back. He retired Thursday after 32 years in the emergency management office, the last 21 as director and county fire coordinator.
Harloff grew up in the West Bloomfield hamlet of Ionia. He is a 1983 graduate of Bloomfield High School and joined the Ionia Fire Department in 1982 as a third-generation firefighter. His grandfather, William Washburn Sr., was a founding member of the Ionia FD and his father, Robert Harloff, was a member as well.
With the dream of becoming a paramedic, Harloff moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., earned his paramedic diploma, and worked for an ambulance company in Michigan. He returned to Ontario County in 1991 when he learned the part-time EMS coordinator job was vacant.
He was hired by Don Barnes, the county’s director of civil defense at the time; it was later renamed the Emergency Management Office. Harloff called Barnes, who began his Ontario County career as fire coordinator in 1972, a legendary figure and mentor.
“In 1995, Don had me helping him do fire investigations, especially those that were fatals or involved a large loss of property,” Harloff said. “We had a kitchen fire one time, and when I was in school I did draftings ... so I did a three-dimensional drawing of the kitchen. Well, Don was fascinated by that, so I started doing those drawings a lot more frequently.”
It was also in 1995 that the county paid for Harloff to take a weeklong course on death investigations at the St. Louis School of Medicine. He went back in 1998 for a master’s conference.
“I spent quite a bit of time with Don on fire investigations. The most memorable was in Gorham, a double fatal. The husband got out, but the wife and baby didn’t,” Harloff said, pausing for a few moments. “The fire was at night, so we waited — in the cold — for the sun to come up. We eventually found the mother and baby near each other. It was the first time I had seen Don cry.
“You see a lot of tragedy in this profession, and I’m quite certain the people in this position are accused of having a crusty interior … but at the end of the day, they have a gooey center and are still human.”
Harloff said Barnes was affected profoundly by Sept. 11, 2001. He retired a year later after 30 years with the county. Harloff was hired to replace him.
“That day marked a significant change in emergency services. We weren’t sure how long the attacks were going to last,” Harloff said. “The efforts of President Bush at that time aligned the federal government with what we were doing in emergency services across the nation. It put us on the same playing field where we were all operating from the same sheet of music, same terminology, same language.”
In a nutshell, Harloff called his job a “two-hatter.” As emergency management director, he helped municipalities hit by natural disasters assess damage, deal with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and takes steps to prevent those disasters.
As fire coordinator, he worked with the 28 fire departments in the county, often responding to major fires. He also assisted fire chiefs with investigations in their locales.
And, Harloff worked closely with the sheriff’s office during his long tenure.
“I have worked with Jeff since I began here 21 years ago as a deputy. Our paths have crossed at hundreds of fire and crash scenes over the years,” Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said. “In all of these instances there are joint investigations occurring simultaneously. I am proud to say the sheriff’s office enjoys a very positive relationship with our emergency management office and the fire service in general. In fact, that allows us to run our investigations as more of a partnership than separate entities.”
Cirencione called Harloff a team player who always worked to complete the best possible investigation, regardless of the tragedy.
The sheriff said one case that stands out was the five Fairport High School graduates — often referred to as the “Fairport Five” or “Fairport Angels” — who died 16 years ago on Routes 5&20 in East Bloomfield.
“That was a very emotionally challenging scene for all of us to work. It was also a very complex scene due to the amount of damage to the vehicles involved,” Cirencione said. “We spent all night carefully removing the victims and evidence from the scene so that we could bring as much closure to the families as possible. Jeff and I worked side by side for eight hours that night, with the assistance of the East Bloomfield firefighters, to accomplish this task. Once we started on this process, there was no stopping and no room for emotions as we were focused on accomplishing this task for the families. While we don’t dwell on this case, it is certainly one that neither of us will forget. As tragic as it was, the response by all that night was a tremendous example of the teamwork approach to public safety we take in Ontario County.
“Jeff Harloff has led this approach on the fire side and set the example for entirety of his tenure. His knowledge, experience and dedication to the safety of this county are unmatched. We will certainly miss him but congratulate him and wish him well on the retirement he has earned.”
At major fires, Harloff often was seen with a notebook in order to record as many details as possible.
“One of the things I liked about this job is interviewing people and getting their story,” he said, noting he learned that from Barnes. “Everybody that is affected by a fire or tragedy has their story, and part of this job is to make sure you get their story documented.”
Harloff also discussed the complex nature of fire investigations and the public’s perceptions of them.
“One of the things that makes it a challenge today is television shows. It’s not CSI,” he said with a grin. “I can’t bring something back to the office and run it through a piece of equipment and we know immediately what happened. Sometimes, we go to the scene multiple times within a span of 24 hours and keep someone on the scene for suspicious fires.”
Adorning the wall of Harloff’s office were some of his most memorable fires, including one that leveled the Ponderosa in Geneva in January 2003.
“I have done 780 fires since 1995,” he said. “Another memorable one was a fatal fire (in Farmington) on Christmas Day in the early 1990s. This was a Christmas I was really looking forward to, with my first nephew and his first Christmas ... but I got a call from the boss and we spent all Christmas Day digging out that fire scene and finding the victim.”
On Harloff’s last day on the job, a procession of police and emergency personnel escorted him from his office in Hopewell to the Ionia Fire Department in West Bloomfield, the place where it all began. His future will likely include working in emergency services, but in the private sector.
“There are no two days the same in this job. In 31 years my life has been driven by a pager or a phone call,” said Harloff, who is 59. “It’s more difficult, the older I get, to wake up at 1 o’clock in the morning and go out to a fire scene for five hours.”
Harloff noted that a recent report commissioned by the county — looking at fire and EMS services — could lead to big changes in the future.
“The county has an opportunity to do some wonderful things based on this study ... and perhaps someone with different thoughts or a new approach would be the person to take charge on this,” he said. “This may be a good time for the county to hire someone different.
“I enjoyed coming to work every day, and I am going to miss the people I work with.”