CANANDAIGUA — The draft report of what has been called a highly anticipated study is not sitting well with Ontario County fire and emergency medical services officials.
During the Oct. 27 Board of Supervisors meeting, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said feedback from fire/EMS advisory boards on the report has not been positive.
“They are disappointed in the report and frustrated with the lack of detail and substance,” DeBolt said. “Those concerns are loud and clear.”
The county is working with the Center for Governmental Research, a Rochester-based consulting firm. The county hired the firm for $82,500, from August 2021 to February 2022, and later approved a no-cost extension until November due to the loss of a CGR employee who was a key staff member on the project.
DeBolt apologized to the board and public at the meeting.
“What this means is a delay ... as we go back and hold the consultants’ feet to the fire,” DeBolt. “We have a lot of work to do behind the scenes to hold the consultants accountable ... and that will inevitably lead to further delays.”
In other board matters:
• YOUTH BUREAU — Geneva resident Marsha Foote was reappointed to another two-year term as director of the county Youth Bureau. Her term will run through November 2024.
“Ontario County is very lucky to have Marsha, and the youth of our county are very lucky to have her as well,” said South Bristol Supervisor Dan Marshall, who chairs the board’s Health and Human Services committee.
Marshall said Foote is devoted to helping children who are abused and exploited, including human trafficking.
“It’s hard to believe that exists in our county, but it does,” he said.
Marshall added that Foote also has helped significantly reduce the absenteeism rate in the Geneva school district.
“It has been a real pleasure working with this lady,” said Phelps Supervisor Norm Teed, a veteran member of the HHS committee. “She has a good heart for the people she works with, especially our youth.”
• LANDFILL — As has been the case at recent meetings, the board heard from another person opposed to the county landfill remaining open past its expected 2028 closure rate.
Tony Shelton, a retired professor at Cornell AgriTech, said he toured the landfill and recycling center recently. He was told by a county official that 84% of the waste taken at the landfill is from outside the county.
“I think our local communities, as best as possible, can manage the waste they generate,” he said. “I am not sure other counties can.”
Shelton said while he agrees with complaints about landfill odor and the heavy truck traffic coming through the area, he is more worried about “custodial care” when the landfill closes.
“I am more concerned about the leachate and other contaminants ... and everything that is getting into our soil and water,” he said. “If the landfill stays open another 10 years, that will be a costly process to close it and monitor it.”