CANANDAIGUA — “Ontario County 911, what is the location of the emergency?”
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Steve DeChick, the county’s chief communications officer, said the answer to that question is a most important piece of the 911/public safety puzzle.
“Without it, no help can be sent,” Henderson said. “However, with a location, even if all other pertinent information is unknown initially, 911 can and will send help your way.”
Thanks to emergency data from RapidSOS Clearinghouse, a free service to public safety integrated with all major vendors of 911 call-taking, dispatching and mapping software, getting the location of an emergency is quicker.
Henderson and DeChick said earlier this year, the county 911 Center upgraded its emergency phone system. Part of that upgrade included the ability to start getting wireless call locations more quickly and accurately.
That ability is currently limited to calls from iPhones with iOS 12 or greater, or Android phones version 4.0 or greater, as well as additional emergency data from apps like Uber, wearables, connected homes, and connected cars — via the RapidSOS Clearinghouse.
Compatible phones automatically provide a much more accurate and quicker location than normally received by the phone service provider’s technology. The RapidSOS data automatically populates on the 911 Center’s computer aided dispatch electronic mapping software.
Henderson and DeChick said all dispatchers in the 911 center are now trained and proficient in the use of RapidSOS. They said the nation’s 911 infrastructure, which is 50 years old, was designed for landlines and provides almost no data to first responders besides a voice-only connection for wireless devices.
They said since the inception of Enhanced 911 services in 1995, the county 911 Center has sought to implement improved technology for emergency response.
RapidSOS Portal is available with no commitment to every authorized emergency communications center nationwide, and provides information to call-takers and dispatchers to get help more quickly.
Agencies with the RapidSOS Portal get access to all data sources available through the RapidSOS Clearinghouse, including Apple, Google, MedicAlert, Uber, and more. The clearinghouse is used by thousands of public safety agencies nationwide.
“Ontario County 911 is one of many 911 centers leading the way in 911 technology to improve emergency response,” DeChick said. “In a world of ever evolving technology, we are proud to say that is has been our tradition that we strive to continue to keep as current as possible with the available technology needed to enhance all aspects of public safety communications.”