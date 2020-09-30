CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Republican Committee members endorsed two more candidates for office, and reaffirmed their support for seven others, when they met Aug. 27.
The county GOP committee formally backed the following candidates:
• Chris Jacobs, House of Representatives, 27th District.
• Jeff Gallahan, New York State Assembly, 131st District.
The committee reaffirmed its support for seven candidates who formally were endorsed at a Feb. 26 meeting:
• Rep. Tom Reed, House of Representatives, 23rd District.
• State Sen. Pam Helming, 54th District.
• Chris Missick, New York State Senate, 55th District.
• Vince Dinolfo, Dan Doyle, Stephen Lindley and Sam Valleriani, New York State Supreme Court, 7th Judicial District.
Also at the meeting, the committee voted to endorse Mike Northrup for a four-year term as the Republican Commissioner of the Ontario County Board of Elections. The appointment is made by the Board of Supervisors.
“We are proud to back these candidates because they embody the best of Republican values,” said Trisha Turner, Ontario County Committee Chairwoman.
The committee had endorsed Jacobs for the April 28 special election to fill the empty 27th District seat, which was vacant since Rep. Chris Collins resigned. Jacobs won the special election and is now seeking a full two-year term.
The 27th District includes the city of Canandaigua and the towns of Bristol, Canadice, Canandaigua, East and West Bloomfield, Farmington, Richmond, South Bristol, Victor and part of Naples.
Gallahan, the Manchester town supervisor, has the support and endorsement of the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties.
Reed, an attorney, serves as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 23rd congressional district. It includes all of Seneca and Yates counties, the city of Geneva, the towns of Geneva, Seneca, Phelps, Gorham, Hopewell and Manchester, and part of the town of Naples.
Helming is seeking re-election to the state Senate from the 54th District, which includes the cities of Geneva and Canandaigua, and the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Gorham, Hopewell, Manchester, Phelps and Seneca.
Missick, of Victor, is running for the state Senate in the 55th District. That includes the towns of Bristol, Canadice, East Bloomfield, Naples, Richmond, South Bristol, Victor and West Bloomfield. Missick, an attorney and veteran, is the winemaker at his family’s Villa Bellangelo Winery on Seneca Lake.
Doyle is a state Supreme Court judge for the 7th Judicial District in Monroe County. He took office in 2007 following an election, and his current term expires in 2020.
Dinolfo is a Monroe County Court judge. He was elected to that position on Nov. 2, 2010.
Lindley was elected to state Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District in November 2006. On Jan. 21, 2010, then-Gov. David Paterson designated Lindley to serve on the 4th Judicial Deparment’s Appellate Division, a Rochester-based court that hears appeals from 22 counties in Central and Western New York.
Valleriani is a Monroe County Court judge. He was elected in 2016.