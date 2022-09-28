CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has a new director of its Veterans Service Agency.
Susan Smith was appointed to the position at the county Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month. The vote was unanimous.
She succeeds Jeremy Marshall, who held the job for nearly a decade before leaving earlier this year for a city manager’s job in Nebraska.
“I am looking forward to assisting veterans and their family members in obtaining federal, state, and local benefits for which they are eligible,” Smith said. “Many veterans are unaware of benefits they may be entitled to, so our office is a valuable resource for the veteran community.”
Smith, who hails from Michigan, had a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy. She started as an aviation electrician and retired as a chief petty officer.
After active duty, Smith used the GI Bill to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management from St. John Fisher University. She was hired as director of the Seneca County Veterans Service Agency in 2018 and had that job until she was hired by Ontario County.
In other board matters:
• LANDFILL — Geneva resident Jacob Fox was the latest person urging the board not to keep the landfill open beyond its expected closure date in 2028.
“I thought we were getting out of the importing trash business,” he said. “The future of Ontario County is agriculture and tourism, not importing trash from New York City. We don’t need to be the trash-dumping post of the Northeast.”
Fox is CEO of Closed Loops Systems, a new company accepting organic waste, trash and recyclables at the city’s Resource Recovery Park on Doran Avenue. He also is involved in a mixed-use development on about 60 acres of land behind Big aLICe Brewing in the town of Geneva, including agri-tourism.
“This will be a unique experience, but I am very concerned about talk of keeping the landfill open. It will impact my business, and my investors are very concerned as well,” he added. “We have done our part when it comes to taking trash from all over the state.”