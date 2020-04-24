CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is surveying its residents about the future of recycling and solid waste management planning.
Visit ontariocountyrecycles.org to complete the survey. The deadline to complete it is May 8.
The survey will be used to develop the county’s strategic plan outlining policy objectives, planning actions, events, and activities related to recycling and waste-diversion efforts in the future.
The county landfill is scheduled to close in 2028.
“The ideas and opinions of people in our community will be critical to our recycling and waste management plans for the next eight years and beyond,” said Carla Jordan, the county’s director of sustainability and solid waste management.
The survey was developed in collaboration with Causewave Community Partners, formerly the Ad Council of Rochester. Jordan said the survey is anonymous.