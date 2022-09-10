CANANDAIGUA — On the heels of a survey about Ontario County’s social services programs, citizens are being asked to weigh in on the county’s 911 Center.
In a news release, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said a task force of the Board of Supervisors authorized the survey. It went online Thursday at ontariocountyny.gov and will take input until Sept. 23.
The task force, formed in September 2021 to assess the 911 division and its services, will use survey results to look at current operations, best practices, and alternatives in enhanced 911 communications.
“Ontario County leadership prioritizes public safety, and 911 operations are integral to the county’s ability to deliver exceptional, responsive emergency services,” DeBolt said. “Insight gained from relevant stakeholders through the survey is important to the work of the Emergency Communication Task Force.”
County officials are encouraging residents who have used 911 services in the last two years to take the survey. A final report of findings and recommendations by the task force is expected to go to the Board of Supervisors’ public safety committee by Dec. 31.
Last week, county leaders — with the Partnership for Ontario County — announced a community-wide survey for human and social services programs. It can be found on the county or Partnership websites.
Paper versions of the survey are available at Ontario County libraries and town halls. The survey is brief, confidential and available in English and Spanish.
The deadline to submit the social services survey is Sept. 30.