CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Historical Society has named a successor to Executive Director Ed Varno, who is retiring in July after 25 years.
Historical Society Board of Trustees President Chris Hubler said Canandaigua resident Marci Diehl will replace Varno.
Diehl started her new job Friday. She’ll work with Varno for three months as part of the transition. They will team on plans to reopen the museum and promote summer programming and exhibits.
Like all other cultural institutions, the Historical Society is closed because of the COVID-19 virus. Varno said he expects it to reopen in late May or early June. The 117-year-old organization’s mission is to preserve and promote the history of Ontario County.
Diehl is a longtime marketing and communications professional, as well as a freelance journalist and author.
“We believe that Marci will be a great asset to the society,” Hubler said. “Her experiences, community involvement and love of local history will make her an effective leader.”
Diehl said in a Facebook post she is excited to be selected.
“Thrilled, honored, excited, happy ... I love this community and am grateful for the board’s trust in me to lead one of the area’s best assets into the future,” she said.
Hubler said Varno led a “generation-long effort” to rebuild the organization’s staff, volunteer base and community relationships, noting that Varno’s “early and effective approach to marketing the society in the information age” recently gained him a New York State Museum Association award for innovation in leadership.
Pointing to a longtime partnership with the Ontario County Genealogy Society and a more recent partnership with the Ontario County Arts Council, the 55 North Main St. museum “has become a center of events and community culture,” Hubler said.
Varno said he plans to retire to his horse farm in the Canandaigua hamlet of Cheshire with his wife, Vanessa.