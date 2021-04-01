SENECA — Ontario County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste at a free collection day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at the Ontario County Landfill and Recycling Facility at 3555 County Road 49.
The event is co-sponsored by the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, and Casella Waste Systems. The latter operates the landfill and recycling facility.
Preregistration and proof of residency is required. Registration is now until April 21.
To preregister, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County at (585) 394-3977, ext. 427. Time slots for drop-offs are every 15 minutes, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 2:45 p.m.
Materials accepted include acids, adhesives, aerosols, anti-freeze, batteries, boric acid, brake fluid, cements, charcoal lighters, chlorine, cleaning fluids, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaners, dry gas, dyes, epoxies, fiberglass resins, flea powders, furniture strippers, hair removers, herbicides, insect repellents, lacquers, lubricants, mothballs, motor oil, nail polish removers, oven cleaners, oil-based paints, paint removers, paint thinners, permanent solutions, pesticides, photo chemicals, rat poisons, and rug and upholstery cleaners. Also accepted: rust solvents, wood preservatives, spot removers, tub and tile cleaners, turpentine, varnish, weed killers, wood polishes and stains, products containing mercury, LED light bulbs, and fluorescent light tubes.
Materials not accepted include latex paint, household electronics, auto and truck tires, compressed gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste, pathological wastes, infectious wastes, medicines, PCBs and Freon-containing devices such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers.
The county will schedule separate collection days for electronic waste and tires.
For more information on this and other recycling events, visit ontariocountyrecycles.org/150/events.